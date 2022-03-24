Former city councilwoman explains how other women in politics sparked her interest

Tajuan Stout-Mitchell said she looked up to those who came before her like Maxine Smith, Shirly Chisholm, and many others who inspired her to pursue politics.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As we celebrate Memphis, we highlight women in politics.

Former City Councilwoman Tajuan Stout-Mitchell shared her journey and how the influence of other women inspired her to pursue a career in politics.

“I started on this journey, there were so few women. My sheroes were real, like Maxine Smith," Mitchell said.

Smith, also known as the mother of the civil rights movement in Memphis, joins the list of other political giants.

Mitchell who has served in politics in Shelby County said those who have come before her paved the way and inspired her to carry the torch.

“I had models of women. Barbara Jordan, Shirley Chisholm, that I could see doing those things, and I felt, ‘Yeah that’s something I can do,'" Mitchell said.

She had multiple leadership roles in her career. She served on both the school board and Memphis City Council for two terms. She was also a part of four administrations of mayors.

Mitchell, who is a mother of four, stated that when her children came up in the public school system, she felt compelled to get involved and address certain issues.

“I felt compelled to say something when I saw classrooms growing at the rate of 25 or 30 children in a classroom. How can you give attention to children who may need special attention?”

Mitchell said after having a hand in the school's system, she knew she had a purpose to fulfill.

“Schools that needed remodeling and didn’t have air conditions, and Memphis is a hot city in more ways than one, so I wanted to use my voice for those things."

Mitchell is now a political consultant and helps other women who aspire to be in the field.

She said along with her faith and family’s support, she surrounded herself with other leaders who pushed for diversity, which has also contributed to her success.