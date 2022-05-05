Ghana's King Osei Tutu II makes rare speaking appearance for Memphis in May

The last time he spoke in the U.S. was in 2019, when he addressed the United Nations in New York City.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May is in full swing, and Thursday the bluff city kicked things up a notch with a special visit from Ghana's King Osei Tutu II.

He held a rare public speaking engagement at the University of Memphis with a presentation titled "Contemporary Challenges in United States and Africa Relations." The event was free to the public.

The last time he spoke in the U.S. was in 2019, when he addressed the United Nations in New York City.