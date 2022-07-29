Mississippi photographer uses camera to connect with people

Jennifer Mahan owns Amajen Studio Photography. Her pictures have been published nationally and internationally.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERNANDO, Miss — A Mississippi photographer is using her camera to connect with people, and she's getting recognized around the world for the photos she's capturing.

Jennifer Mahan owns Amajen Studio Photography in Hernando. Her pictures have been published nationally and internationally.

Mahan said her favorite part of the job is getting to connect with people. She said when you connect with people, you get more genuine pictures and can capture their true personalities.

She started working as a professional photographer when she was 15 years old, back in the days of film. She's been hooked on photography ever since.