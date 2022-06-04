'Every kid deserves to not go to bed hungry': How one Memphis-area teen helps food-insecure kids

Kelsey Cox shared which encounter at a young age encouraged her to give back to other kids.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ducks on a red carpet.

The Peabody's Honorary Duckmaster on Wednesday was 14-year-old Kelsey Cox.

However, she’s not your average ninth-grader. Most of the Miss West Tennessee Outstanding Teen’s time is dedicated to helping get food to kids who are missing meals in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank.

“They give food to them to take home on the weekends for them and their families so they can still get food and get three meals a day,” Kelsey said.

The No Kid Hungry Campaign advocate said she constantly reminds herself and others that your actions can change the world.

She also volunteers her time with the Catholic Charities of West Tennessee and Helping Hand of Humboldt.

“It taught me a lot about how even though people are food insecure they still have such life in them and that’s what really drives me forward is making sure people that don’t have food, that doesn’t define them,” she said.

“So why did this particular campaign helping kids, why did that touch your heart?” asked ABC24’s Rebecca Butcher.

“When I was six and I went to Riverdale there was this girl I sat with at lunch who never really had enough lunch," she said. “So, I came home one day and asked my mom if she could give me extra so I could give to her.”

The Germantown High School student stepped up as a role model, inspired by her mom who has multiple sclerosis.

“The fact that she does so much for me even though she can do so little for herself, it really inspires me to be of service to other people because of everyone who’s been of service toward me," she said.

Kelsey said she’s encouraging other kids who want to give back to look around at what their community needs and take action.

Her experiences got her thinking if she can help one kid – why not 100?

“Every kid deserves to not go to bed hungry, but go to bed dreaming about what they can do for their community.”

Kelsey will be competing in the Miss Tennessee Outstanding Teen pageant this June.