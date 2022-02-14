How do you get lasting love? LeMoyne-Owen sweethearts share success to 50+ year marriage

“She just kind of took my breath away. When I saw her, I immediately started talking to her,” said Mr. Binion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — What’s the secret to a long-lasting marriage?

If you ask Mr. and Mrs. Binion, who met at LeMoyne-Owen College 50 years ago, they attribute their success to communication and shared faith.

The year 1967 was life-changing for James. The math major spotted a woman named Mary in one of his classes, who caught his eye.

“She just kind of took my breath away when I saw her I immediately started talking to her,” said Mr. Binion.

Mary was also a math major, but it was in a science course where the sparks flew.

“For some reason, in Chemistry class, he decided to sit behind me and tell me how beautiful I was,” recalled Mary Binion.

At the gentle nudging of a friend, Mary gave him a chance, and as James said, “the rest I can say is history.”

It was the type of love where things were sunny even on a cloudy day, that could get over any mountain, through any valley.

They graduated in 1971 and days later said their vows.

Mary Binion went on to teach math for 35 years, starting at Memphis City Schools at Snowden Middle School.

Meanwhile, James worked computer programing for banks and project analysis.

Now enjoying life with their two children. Their son, James, Jr., is married to Shanteria. Daughter Tasha wedded husband Marcus and have one daughter, Mary Kelsey.

Last June, the pair celebrated their 50th anniversary.

They attribute their commitment to communication, plus shared values and goals.

“Really listen more than you talk because as they say, God gave us two ears and one mouth,” said James.

“The family that prays together stays together. Before we make any decision, we pray about it,” shared Mrs. Binion. “We have done a lot of praying over the last 50 years and god has been good to us.”

Mary offered advice to young people searching for a lifemate.

“I think you just need to look within your heart. Make sure you put God in the center of everything, and get to know a person,” she said.

Until at last, you find your partner.

“We always did things together,” added Mary. “That’s been the key for me, and I love him with all of my heart.”

"She's my soulmate, I feel that God meant for us to be together," beamed James.