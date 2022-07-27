Small business in Memphis packs popular local products in a food box

Different items from Memphis restaurants and chefs can be found inside of the box.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City Tasting Box, owned by Cristina McCarter and Lisa Brown, is a boutique shop that combines packaged goods from Memphis restaurants and chefs, all in one box.



In June 2020, McCarter and Brown began creating a concept for City Tasting Box. They wanted to create a product that reflected the culinary heritage and makeup of Memphis.

City Tasting Box started as a response to Covid-19, and the negative impact it had on the restaurant industry. McCarter and Brown felt a good resolution would be e-commerce. This would allow Memphis restaurants to offer their product beyond city limits.

Boxes that are available for shipping currently are : The Majority Box, The Support Local Box, and the Memphis Travel Box.