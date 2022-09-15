Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community

“We’re here from Mexico, Guatemala, El Savador, Hondorus, Venezuela, Columbia. When we see all kinds of people together, it’s beautiful,” said Leticia Berreto.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities.

ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community.

When the gates to the Memphis International Market open, opportunity is endless.

“I see something beautiful for Memphis. It’s the only flea market around,” said Leticia Berreto, Memphis International Flea Market.

The market has been running for five years. It’s now 33 acres and growing with visitors.

“Ooh, a lot! Almost like two to three thousand people all day. All day,” said Berreto.

She is one of the founders of the market. Berreto is originally from Mexico. Similar to her co-founders, they now call Memphis home.

With a fast-growing Hispanic population, the market is opportunity.

“Memphis brings a lot of people, a lot of business, a lot of work... Latinos come to do that kind of stuff,” said Berreto. “We are strong through different things, even like a flea market gives the opportunity to do a business for everybody.”

Some of the businesses include selling food, clothes, and furniture.

“It’s a good place to promote or start,” said Berreto.

For those new to Memphis, the market also provides much needed resources.

“For violence, domestic, immigrants... People are sometimes scared to go looking around,” said Berreto. “A lot of organizations do things, but they don’t come into the community. This is a great place because thousands of people together.”

It brings a sense of familiarity.

“They feel comfortable because they’ve got each other. Nobody feels scared. If you have a question, they feel comfortable,” said Berreto.

That comfort is what helps start the growth.