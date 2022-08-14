How two Memphis martial artists came to train with Elvis

Elvis Presley was many things, but most don't know the King was also a Black Belt in Karate. We talked to two men who trained with Elvis in the 1970s.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know Elvis Presley was a Black Belt in Karate?

Our Elvis, ABC24 Visual Storyteller Elvis Hardwick, caught up with Bill "Superfoot" Wallace at the Tennessee Karate Institute.

Wallace, a professional fighter who won 23 consecutive fights from 1974 to 1980, trained with the King in the 1970s until Elvis' death in 1977.

Every year for Elvis Week, Patrick Wrenn, the leader of the Tennessee Karate Institute, holds a karate tournament in Elvis' name to raise funds for St. Jude. This year, he wanted to bring in Wallace to teach karate in the school.