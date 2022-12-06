Mayor Jim Strickland celebrates Black Restaurant Week at Evelyn & Olive

The Mayor also presented Cynthia Daniels, the organizer of Memphis Black Restaurant Week, with a proclamation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is celebrating Black Restaurant Week, and Thursday, Mayor Jim Strickland stopped by the Caribbean spot Evelyn & Olive.

They're located on Madison Avenue in midtown.

Mayor Stickland said there is a need to focusing on growing and promoting black-owned businesses in the city.

“We need a strong diverse economy. Memphis is 65% African American, but if you add business transacted in Memphis, only 1% is with black-owned businesses,” said Strickland.

The Mayor also presented Cynthia Daniels, the organizer of Memphis Black Restaurant Week, with a proclamation. It thanked her for her seven years of putting on the event.