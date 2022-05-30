"Our Neighbors, Our Stories" | New book honors Memphians with an eye to the future

The three-part book series chronicles the art, life, history, and diversity of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new book is honoring 100 Memphians and sharing their stories.

The book is called "Our Neighbors, Our Stories: In Search of Common Ground.” It centers on those Memphis residents who face challenges in their neighborhoods, but are coming together to seek solutions.

The man behind it all, Lakethen Mason - Executive Director of Memphis Filmworks, said telling these stories is just the beginning for how we move Memphis forward, especially after COVID-19.

"How do we provide authentic voice to equity and equitable solutions for individuals, for Memphians, for families, no matter who, what, or where they are?” said Mason.

"I think this is so important that we truly amplify the stories of our community members and our neighbors because they are truly in-tune with what our community needs in order to thrive and ensure they live a happy, healthy lives with themselves and their families,” said State Senator London Lamar, (D) District 33.

The first volume was released this weekend with a special event at the Halloran Center. Two more volumes are set to be released, chronicling the art, life, history, and diversity of Memphis.