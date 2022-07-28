Small business in Memphis bakes over 60 flavors of macarons

Owner Lala bakes over 60 different flavors of macarons at her shop in Germantown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Sift Bakery, located at Saddle Creek in Germantown, is owned by Lonisa "Lala" Bowen.

She began her journey into the macaron business in 2016, making them for friends and family, before eventually opening her pop-up shop in Germantown.

"I fell in love with the macaron in 2016, and I was already a baker, so I was just basically like, "Oh I can make this," and I failed tremendously. So, just constantly failing at that just made me wanna just try to learn it. It took me a while to get there, a couple years, but once I figured it out, I realized this is what I'm gonna do," said Lala.

Lala mentioned that the name of the bakery came from having to "sift" the powdered sugar and almond flour to make macarons. "So because that requires so much time, it just kind of clicked, and hey let's make it, The Sift Bakery."

Lala bakes over 60 flavors of macarons, with the most popular flavor among customers being her churro flavor, which is a combination of cinnamon and sugar, with a caramel center.

"I didn't intend for it to be over 60 flavors. I just wanted to kind of keep it simple, but I'm not really simple. Even with our cookies, the colors, the sprinkles, nothing is simple, so of course the flavors have to match everything else. That's how the list became over 60," said Lala.

The Sift Bakery is located at 7509 Poplar Ave, Suite. 103, Germantown, TN. It is between Brooks Brothers and Indigo.