Memphis man steps up to help the homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Boy Scout said he wants to be the change he wants to see in the world.
“This vehicle was donated to us a short while ago,” said Graham Nunnelee, a Dorothy Day House volunteer.
“This is one of the ways we help get them back on their feet,” he said Graham as he worked to fix a car donated to Dorothy Day to help a family.
Nunnelee has been investing time to help families for about the past 10 years.
“If you want there to be more happy families, if you want there to be less fortunate people, if you want to get them up and get them on their feet, you have to be the one to help get people back on equal playing ground.”
The non-profit works to give families without a house a fresh start.
“We take furniture from our warehouse and actually move it into apartments who recently stayed with Dorothy Day House,” said Graham.
The organization gives families a safe haven where they can stay together.
“I’m a man of God I believe that everybody’s called to serve each other and I believe that this is what God has told me to do.”
“What’s it feel like to be able to give back in some a major way to so many families?” asked ABC24’s Rebecca Butcher.
“It’s one of my favorite feelings when we’re finally moving in the last pieces of furniture and they’re so happy to finally be on their own,” Graham shared. “It’s just one family but that’s all the world is a bunch of families.”
If you’d like to give back to families at Dorothy Day House, you can reach out to the organization on Facebook.