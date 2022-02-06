Mid-South woman helps LGBTQ+ victims of violence

“As a cisgender, bisexual woman, I live very out loud and proud. Everyone else may not have that accessibility or opportunity to do so," said Phillis Lewis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County non-profit just received a $15,000 grant to help LGBTQ+ victims of violence. It’s a moment Phillis Lewis is thankful for.

“To have outside individuals acknowledge, like the work that you're doing, but also believe in the work that you're doing," said Lewis. “We’re super excited about that.”

Lewis is the CEO of Love Doesn’t Hurt, a non-profit committed to giving assistance to victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community. The non-profit also provides emergency shelter, transportation, food, clothing and relocation for those in Shelby County area.



“The need is there,” said Lewis. “Even though as a cisgender, bisexual woman, I live very out loud and proud. Everyone else may not have that accessibility or opportunity to do so."



Lewis realized this up close ten years agowhile working for the District Attorney's office.



“I came in contact with a survivor that had been assaulted by her wife at the time," said Lewis.

It happens more than you think. According to a 2020 report by The Williams Institute at UCLA law, LGBTQ+ people are four times more likely to experience violent crime than non-LGBTQ+ people. The report also mentions the abuser could be someone the victim knows or a stranger.



But in this case,, Lewis said there were limited resources to help the victim.



“There were some social service providers out there that were not providing inclusive and affirming spaces," said Lewis.



In 2002, Lewis launched Love Doesn’t Hurt.

“Our numbers are between 115 to 250 on average a year," said Lewis. “With the pandemic, it caused us to have an influx because people were then stuck in the homes with their aggressors and their abusers. They didn't have a safe place that they could go to.”



According to Lewis, the grant money they've received will help continue their mission and help others.

“I want people to know there is help for you,” said Lewis. “There are people out there that will support you and will create space for you and that will see you for who you are."