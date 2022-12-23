Mid-South superheroes make sure it’s a super Christmas for some Memphis area children

Volunteers with My Town Miracles delivered gifts to 85 families – that’s 210 children in several Memphis areas, including Orange Mound, Bethel Grove, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mid-South superheroes are making sure Mid-South children have a super Christmas, despite the ice and cold.

Volunteers with My Town Miracles delivered gifts to 85 families – that’s 210 children in several Memphis areas, including Orange Mound, Bethel Grove, Sherwood, Cherokee, and Belt Line.

“They are bringing hope back to the community and this is so great what they are doing,” said Erica Worthy, a recipient of the gifts. “A lot of us are struggling right now and this helps us out a whole lot and I really appreciate it.”

“We do this because it is My Town Miracles mission to come alongside families to alleviate burdens and barriers. And knowing that we could help fulfill Christmas wish list for youth means that they are prepared to step in to 2023,” said Whitney Williams, Executive Director with My Town Miracles.

Williams said the last 24 hours have been incredibly stressful because of the weather. But her volunteers showed up to make sure these children have a good Christmas, and everything has gone well.

“We use superheroes to deliver the gifts because we want to make sure that our youth feel empowered and there is nothing more empowering than having Batman, Bat woman, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther show up at your house to deliver these gifts,” said Williams.

“Helping people is why we were put here on this Earth and it’s a privilege. It’s cold but it’s Christmas and it’s truly the Christmas spirit,” said Sam Martin, My Town Miracles volunteer.

“I am so surprised because they came last year and they gave us a lot of presents,” said Hannah Eskridge, gift recipient.

It's not just toys. They also provided beds, comforters, other pieces of furniture, coats, socks, and more.

“I love it because they always come and give us nice gifts and I’m thankful for it,” said China Hall, gift recipient.

“I like when they give gifts because some kids can barely get gifts on Christmas. So, I just want to be thankful and take what I get,” said Daviunna Wilson, gift recipient.

“Even though superheroes cannot protect themselves from wind chill they are still present and delivering presents all day throughout Orange Mound,” said Williams.