'She to Sea' Mid-South women's cycling team preps for 500-mile ride for cancer awareness

Ten women will travel 500 miles in five days all to raise money and awareness for cancer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ten women from the Mid-South are cycling more than 500 miles to help raise money for West Cancer Foundation.

For Lawrence Elliott, this is the ride of a lifetime.



“I'm just ready to start,” said Elliott. “This has been over a year of preparation."



These athletes formed a cycling team called 'She to Sea.'



“All of us women have really looked up to the 'Ride 2 Rosemary' guys,” said Heather Nichols. “We've always been like, ‘Wouldn't that'd be cool if we could get a group of women to do the same?’"



For many, this ride will be their biggest challenge yet. This team will bike from Memphis to Seagrove, Beach, Fla. The route will take the team and their support crew through Mississippi and Alabama before finally arriving at Seagrove Beach next Wednesday.

“I'm an athlete, and it's intimidating,” said Shelby Tucker. It's very intimidating."

“I think the longest ride I've ever done was right at 110 miles," said Heather Nichols.



Every woman is honoring or remembering someone special on this ride.



“I have friends and family that have all been affected by cancer," said Leigh Ruston.



Rider Lawrence Elliott is remembering her friend Starla Nichols, who passed away from cancer in 2020.



"She loved riding her bike,” said Elliott. “She would go on these huge bike adventures, like this, with her friends. She meant a lot to me, so I'm riding for her."



Rider Shelby Tucker is riding for her mother-in-law, Laurie Tucker.

“She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma,” said Tucker. “I have several other family members who have passed away in the past year and a half from cancer.”



But the team is also riding for people they don't know and will likely never meet.