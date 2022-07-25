Dessert shop in Memphis offers a variety of sweet treats

Milk Dessert Bar, located in east Memphis, serves items such as colossal milkshakes, cookie sandwiches, and edible cookie dough.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Milk Dessert Bar is a family owned dessert shop in east Memphis.

The small business wants to "evoke the feeling of being at your grandma's house."

When entering Milk Dessert Bar, guests will hear a playlist of songs ranging from the 1930s to the 1980s, experience eclectic and colorful furniture and the smell of baked goods, a menu board with a dated aesthetic, and other colorful and bright decor.

Some of the treats you can enjoy at this dessert shop are colossal milkshakes, which is their main attraction, cookies, cookie sandwiches, cheesecakes, various flavors of edible cookie dough and ice cream : smores, chocolate chip, birthday cake, and peanut butter cup, to name a few, and more interesting flavors.

Milk Dessert bar also offers custom cake making and catering for various events such as showers, wedding parties, and corporate gatherings.

If you're thinking about dropping by, Milk Dessert Bar is located at 789 Kirby Pkwy # 10, Memphis, TN 38138.