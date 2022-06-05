Memphis hospital celebrates staff with notes from former patients

“It just warmed my heart,” said Dr. Michael Washington. “I’ll have to say that I teared up a little bit.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Medical staff at St. Francis Hospital were given multiple awards Friday for dedication to their field.

“Well, I was taken totally by surprise,” said Dr. Michael Washington, the ER medical director at St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Washington engraved messages of thanks from former patients.

“It just warmed my heart,” said Washington. “I’ll have to say that I teared up a little bit.”

The doctor found out he was named honorary physician overall.

“It was in their own handwriting and that made the personal touch of it sink right into where it should and that is to my heart,” he said.

Two other medical workers received best manager and best teamwork awards.

Dr. Washington said it’s heartwarming to know what he’s doing is making a difference.

His mission is helping people understand their body’s illnesses.