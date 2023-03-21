Stax Music Academy celebrating women jazz pioneers

The concert will be a dedication to women powerhouses who have pioneered and paved the way for many to follow.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday night, the Stax Music Academy is celebrating Women’s History Month with a special tribute to women in jazz.

The Stax Music Academy jazz ensemble, Kind of Blue, will be performing classic artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Nancy Wilson, Nina Simone, and contemporary artist Jamila Woods.

SMA’s Vocal Director Jessica Ray says the group are excited to finally be sharing this project with Memphis.