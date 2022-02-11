'Never give up, stay with your dreams': Trailblazing West Memphis firefighter continues to reach new heights

In 1993, Patricia Roberts became the department's first Black firefighter. After promotions across decades, she's now the first Black division chief.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — This Black History Month, ABC24 continues to monitor the trailblazers and visionaries in the Mid-South, including those with the West Memphis Fire Department.

For Patricia Roberts, her unprecedented career continues to reach new heights.

"There's always going to be some hiccups or obstacles in your way but never give up, stay with your dreams," West Memphis Fire Division Chief Patricia Roberts said.

Roberts is living proof of that. In 1993, she became the department's first Black woman firefighter.

"At the time, I didn't really know about it, because I had kind of asked about it, but once I found out I was the first one, I said, 'Wow, I have to make a little go of this,'" Roberts added.

Division Chief Roberts said she wanted to be a firefighter since she was a little girl, inspired by seeing big red fire trucks heading to calls for service. On making history in 1993: "Once I found out I was the first one, I said, 'wow, I have to make a little go of this." — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) February 11, 2022

She said the milestone brought both pride and pressure.

"More than a little extra weight. I had the eyes of history looking at me," Roberts said.

She not only made history, but she also continues to make history.

In her nearly three-decade career, she rose through the ranks, becoming West Memphis' first Black woman fire lieutenant and inspector, before her most recent promotion to division chief and fire marshal.

"It says that females, in general, can do this job and it says that also that if you put in your mind to anything, it can be done," Roberts said.

Division Chief Roberts: "I had to be a trailblazer and also that everyone was going to be looking at how I did as far as the job, I was trying to make sure I did everything that needed to be done because it was going to be a tough job, this is a male dominated job." — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) February 11, 2022

Not only is Roberts a trailblazer for her department, but her colleagues also said she's a leader in her hometown community, inspiring black women to become firefighters.

"They see her face that she done it, she let them know that they can do it also," West Memphis Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Clay said.

Clay said his longtime colleague symbolizes both a success story and a start.

"It means a lot to me, it means that we came a mighty long way here, we still have a ways to go," Clay added.

Roberts said she's also thankful more Black members — men and women — joined the fire department in recent years and made it more reflective of the diverse community it serves.