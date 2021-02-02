Check this out! | A "Corpse Flower" has bloomed at the University of Tennessee

These rare flowers take seven to ten years to bloom.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Announced via Instagram post, The University of Tennessee's Biology Greenhouse shared that a rare flower is blooming and available for public viewing.

This is an exciting announcement for plant-lovers alike as there are many things that make the Titan Arum, better known as the "Corpse Flower," unique.

The flower, native to Indonesia rainforests, has a bloom that can grow to more than eight feet in height, making it one of the largest flowers in the world.

The plant takes between seven to ten years to bloom and the reblooming process can take up to an additional seven years.

However, the odor that the flower produces can be argued as its most unique characteristic.

When bloomed, the smell of this flower is similar to rotting flesh, hence the nickname "Corpse Flower."

Fittingly, the "Corpse Flower" at UT has been named Rotty Top.

Rotty Top is available for viewing on UT's campus from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hesler Biology Building in Room 402.