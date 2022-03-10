Children's author promotes positivity in new book called 'One Day The Sun Will Shine.'

The book is for in elementary and middle school aged kids. The book encourages children to keep going no matter how hard life gets.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Memphis - Shelby County, one local children’s book author is working to improve child literacy one book at a time while using realistic life scenarios. We spoke with children’s author Geno Brownlee, also known as 901_Nazcar, about his ‘why’ behind it all.

Nazcar is really serious about kids and seeing them grow in their literacy. He has four kids of his own, and he has a passion for showering young people with positivity, as well as helping them hit new reading goals.

“Literacy is very important because day in and day out, it’s violence. It’s guns, drugs and things of that nature, and I just think kids need literacy in order to be successful,” Nazcar said.

Nazcar said he created "One Day The Sun Will Shine" to encourage elementary and middle school aged kids to keep going no matter how hard life gets.

“It’s a book about me and mom. We go to school, catch a flat, run out of gas, and miss the bus. We finally pull up to school, getting gas, and my couch comes to help us out…right after that, we pull up to school and I ace all my tests, and the sun comes out,” Nazcar explained.

Nazcar said this idea came to him when he made a viral TikTok song and dance called ‘Saucey’. It talks about dressing for success, bullying, and staying in school.

Nazcar performed this song at many Memphis-Shelby County schools, and the connections that he made with the kids prompted him to become a children’s book author.

“Building the youth from three to five, it’s going to play a major part in their future. So we can start small preparing them for success growing up.”

You can buy the book on amazon here. Nazcar is also currently on a school tour, where he will be visiting multiple schools in Shelby County throughout the month where he talks about the different types of bullying.

