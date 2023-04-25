Flags in front of Christ Church to bring awareness to Foster Care needs in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May is Foster Care Awareness month, so Christ Church and Christ Methodist Day School are honoring the children in foster care.
The groups placed 1,200 flags Tuesday in front of Christ Church in the 4400 block of Poplar Ave., representing the number of kids in Shelby County foster care.
The groups said Memphis and Shelby County have the largest number of children in foster care in the state of Tennessee.
The flags will remain in the lawn throughout May to bring awareness for the critical need of foster families and support for those who work in the foster care field in any capacity.
Christ Church said it meets monthly with other faith congregations as part of Memphis Interfaith Adoption and Foster Care Ministries (MIFAM). They work alongside the Department of Children’s Services to support foster families and youth in foster care.