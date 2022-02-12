Loved ones of COGIC Evangelist Louise D. Patterson remember her influence

Loved ones said she was a sharp and classy lady from top to bottom who was also affectionately known as Mother Louise Patterson, a woman who wore many hats.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Memphis, the late Mrs. Louise D. Patterson died peacefully in her home last Sunday, November 20 at the age of 84-years-old.

She was a licensed evangelist with the COGIC denomination and the wife of the late and former presiding Bishop Gilbert Earl Patterson with the Church of God in Christ.

Her national homegoing service will be held Friday morning at the Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ.

Loved ones said she was a sharp and classy lady from top to bottom who was also affectionately known as Mother Louise Patterson, a woman who wore many hats.

She was a fierce leader, an entrepreneur, an advocate for her community and so much more.

“We looked to her not only as a mother figure but as a business advisor, relationship, mentor. And she was like a mother to me. I just love the fact that she did so much for so many different people,” Patterson’s Niece, Mia Vickers expressed.

Patterson was a faith giant who touched many, on and off the stage.

“She’s leaving a void not just with us in our family, but just for this whole country. The Church of God in Christ, the people in Memphis, and everywhere I go that know she and Bishop’s legacy,” Vickers stated.

She added that Patterson’s leadership was unmatched.

Mother Patterson founded the Total Woman Women’s Conference, which highlighted the national crisis in the African-American community and inspired women across the country to take action against the social, physical, and spiritual ills affecting our community.

Patterson also founded the Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ, which recognized the international influence of her late husband and former presiding COGIC Bishop G.E. Patterson’s ministry for 15 years after he died.

“It’s just like people came to her and they knew she would make stuff happen. Talking about keeping the broadcast going, the ministry going…you could still hear Bishop Patterson every week like he was still here,” Vickers said.

Close friend Willie Brooks who served by her side as the Temple of Deliverance COGIC Men’s Ministry Chairman said he will never forget how much she supported him.

“I said look, I need you to go out and vote.’ She said, ‘Well I wasn’t planning on going out and to vote, but since you’re running, you’re the only person that I know. I’m going to go out and vote for you.' That was a personal touch because it encouraged me,'” Brooks explained.

The county commission also honored Mrs. Patterson as the Shelby County African-American Living Legend in 2020.

As president and CEO of the Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc., Mrs. Patterson, served as the general manager of WBBP radio station, president of Podium Records, and author of the book "A Real Pearl."

“We had the G.E. Patterson 5k walk/run. The donations from that went to support the kids at Porter Leath, so that was an outpouring," Brooks said. "Then women’s department in the church, she developed a clothes closet. She was able to provide clothing for those who needed clothing,” Brooks stated.

