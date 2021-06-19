All eyes were on the sky in Collierville for the first Bluff City Balloon Jamboree

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — This weekend, dozens of hot air balloons took flight for the first Bluff City Balloon Jamboree.
The event will include 25 beautiful balloons over Collierville filling the air.
The inaugural event goes to support local education efforts.
"We're excited to be here. It's going to be great for the community. Great for Collierville Education Foundation. Great for the special kids that will be here today. It's great not just for Collierville but the whole Memphis area,” said Chad Lindsay with Alston Construction, Presenting Sponsor.
Saturday’s event was the Jamboree grand finale with more than 20 balloons all taking off at once!
