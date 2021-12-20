Crittenden County deputy hailed as life-saving hero

The Crittenden County Sheriff's Department said the deputy helped save a Lakeshore man's life last Friday.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Crittenden County Sheriff's Department deputy was recognized for her actions in saving a man's life.

According to the sheriff's department, Deputy Blazin helped save a Lakeshore man's life last Friday after he was found unresponsive.

Blazin used CPR to revive the man, according to Baptist Ambulance Service operations manager, Charles Johnson.

All Crittenden County deputies recently underwent certification in CPR.

"In my opinion, there is no higher honor than to save a human life," Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said. "Thank you, Deputy Blazin, for your service."