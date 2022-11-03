TN Fire Marshal's Office suggests people check fire alarms for daylight saving time

People should set their clocks forward by an hour Saturday night before they go to sleep!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday marks the day when most people across the state and country lose an hour of sleep — Daylight Saving Day. On March 13 at 2 a.m., clocks will jump forward an hour.

While most clocks automatically change times, some older ones may need to be reset manually. The best time to change the time is before going to bed, so people don't risk accidentally sleeping in. People may also want to prepare an extra cup of coffee to make up for losing an hour of sleep.

As a result of the change, sunrises will be later in the day while sunshine will stick around longer in the evening. However, that will change in early November.

Tennessee officials also said that Daylight Saving Day is a good time to check the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Regularly checking them helps prevent fatalities from dangerous overnight situations, which officials said is when most deaths occur.

By routinely changing fire alarm batteries, people can stay safe and ensure their alarms are still working.