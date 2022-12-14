Death of DJ tWitch sparking conversation of Black male mental health

Torsha Hudson, who lost a close friend to suicide, said the death of DJ tWitch is heartbreaking.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the death of the longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Stephen Boss, mental health in the Black community is in the spotlight.

One woman who works in the medical field is sharing battling through the aftereffects of suicide loss.

“We got into an argument one day,” shared Torsha Hudson. “I thought it was just a regular argument. But he went outside in the parking lot, got the gun out of the glove box and shot himself.”

It was a horrifying moment for Hudson when her ex-boyfriend took his own life who she knew from age 12.

“He’s still missed,” she said. "I still deal with that at times and I’m an advocate now for the aftermath of suicide.”

She says the death of DJ tWitch, who reportedly took his own life, is heartbreaking.

“Sometimes there are no signs and that’s the toughest part,” said therapist Dr. Justin Dodson. “Research tells us people giving away prized possessions, or making comments like ‘I’d be better off not being here, you all would be better off without me.’ Those are recognizable signs and then you have subtle things like people questioning their belongingness in the world.”

Dodson has worked in mental health for 12 years and specializes in Black male mental health.

“Masculinity in the Black community doesn’t always mean violence, being tough and paying the bills,” said Dr. Dodson. “It also can mean being vulnerable and saying I don’t feel so well today and I feel like I’m a burden on everybody around me allow people rallying around you and to care for you.”

He explained a loss of employment or a history of mental illness can be contributing factors to death by suicide.

Hudson is a registered nurse who has helped support kids who attempted suicide.

“Understanding mental health really helped me,” she said. “You’ll think about what if I could have done this what if I could have done that? That will go on and on and on. But understand that person was struggling with mental health which is bigger than you.”

What helps her daily is self-care.