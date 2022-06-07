People across the world donate thousands of dollars to find who poured gasoline on dog and lit it on fire

She has come a long way in this short amount of time with her health condition soon after enduring what no animal should ever have to experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here is a follow-up on a story that we covered just two weeks ago after someone poured gasoline on a dog and set it on fire.

This tragedy left severe burns all over the dog’s body, and now residents and people across the world are uniting to try to figure out who would do such a thing.

It left many furious, confused, and motivated to try to get answers and the dog help.

We first reported that people donated $2,000 to reward whoever had information on who did this unthinkable thing, now that fund is up to $16,000 and counting, all in a matter of two weeks.

The dog’s name is Riona, and she is all bandaged up and on the road to recovery.

She has come a long way in this short amount of time with her health condition soon after enduring what no animal should ever have to experience.

“Somebody called the police department and saw her running on fire down the street, and she was picked up by animal control,” Foster Mom Mallory Mclemore explained.

Witnesses said she was found near Chelsea Avenue and Graham Street screaming while on fire.

Riona was then taken to the Memphis Animal Shelter, and from there, Mallory Mclemore said she knew she had to step up and get Riona the help she needed.

“Somebody from the rescue brought her here for Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, and we’ve had her since then," Mallory stated. "You could definitely tell she’d been covered in gas. You could see all that her hair was burned all the way down to her tail and everything. It was pretty pitiful to see somebody like that.”

Many felt the same way when they first learned about Riona’s story on the Tails of Hope Dog Rescue’s Facebook page.

Mallory said people from all over the world in places like Australia, Ireland, Canada, and more have stepped in to donate money to Riona’s medical expenses and to a separate fund for a cash reward to anyone who can help police find the suspect.

“We don’t really know how much it is going to be at this point. It’s going to be expensive just to get everything fixed. If she has numerous surgeries...there’s just no telling. She’s been on I-V pain meds. She’s been heavily sedated at least once a day,” Mallory said.

She added that this has happened every day for the last two weeks. She has made major improvements in this short amount of time.

At first they had to sedate Riona in order for her to use the bathroom because the pain was just that bad, but not anymore.

So far people have donated $20,000 to her medical expenses, so if you want to get involved, you can click here.