How you can “Dominate Your Distractions" in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2020 has been one for the history books - literally. The pandemic, racial injustice protests, the election… Heading into the holidays and into the New Year, one Mid-South preacher and entrepreneur said the art of staying focused when all hell is breaking loose requires you to "Dominate Your Distractions." Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

Author and founder of the Wake Your Successful Self Up Movement, Felix Anderson, said distractions are all around us. He says they come to rob us of our peace. And he says if not careful, distractions will alter the paths to your purpose, even detour you from continuing the path to your destiny.

"2020 has been a year full of distractions," said Anderson.

In his latest book, "Dominate Your Distractions," he offers principles on how to stay focused through chaos and how to develop the mindset of a dominator.

"Identify the voices of violation. These voices will come in 1 of 3 areas. These areas include emotions, time, and energy," said Anderson.

Here's what he said you need to be aware of in this upcoming season or New Year.

"Identify what and who is around you," said Anderson.

Second, he said you must teach others to value your time.

"If people don't respect your time, they don't respect you," said Anderson.

Also, he said there is process and progress.

"Make people respect your process. Make people respect your progress, because if they don't respect your progress, they're going to mess with the system you have in place," said Anderson.

And finally!

"Make sure people respect your emotions. It's okay for you to feel the way you feel and not allow anybody to make you feel guilty because you are feeling the way you feel," said Anderson. "If you are tired, it's okay to rest. I believe this with all of my heart - that sometimes you have to go a part before you come apart. And, if you don't take some time to rest, your body will shut down and make you rest."

Anderson has been named "A Man of Character" for his role in helping fight domestic violence. And now, he is on another mission -- getting people to realize regardless of their situation, they have greatness inside of them when they begin to "Dominate Their Distractions".