Drop, Cover, & Hold On: It's time again for the Great Shakeout earthquake drill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time again for the annual Great ShakeOut earthquake drill, taking place across the country Thursday, October 21.

The drill happens at 10:21 a.m. local time Thursday. Experts said it’s a reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time, anywhere, and we should be prepared.

So what should you do during an earthquake? Drop, Cover, and Hold On.

Drop wherever you are, and get on your hands and knees if you can.

wherever you are, and get on your hands and knees if you can. Cover your head and neck, using an arm and hand, and crawl under a desk or table for safety if you can.

your head and neck, using an arm and hand, and crawl under a desk or table for safety if you can. Hold on to that shelter until the shaking stops, and remember to stay covered.

Businesses, schools, governments, and more take part in the annual ShakeOut. You can register to participate at www.shakeout.org, and you will get regular information on how to plan a drill and become better prepared.