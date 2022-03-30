Early dismissal for several schools in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several schools in the Mid-South will participate in early dismissal Wednesday, March 30, because of expected severe weather, thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.
The following schools are scheduled to dismiss early:
Alcorn School District- Closing at 12:30 p.m.
Arlington Community Schools - High School closing at 10:30 a.m., Elementary Schools closing at 11:30 a.m., Middle School closing at 12:15 p.m.
Bartlett Schools - 7:00 a.m. schools closing at 10:30 a.m., 8:00 a.m. schools closing at 11:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m. schools closing at 12:15 p.m.
Beacon College Prep- Closing at 12:00 p.m.
Clarksdale Municpal Schools District - Elementary Schools closing at 11:00 a.m., Secondary Schools closing at 12:00 p.m.
Collierville Schools - High School closing at 10:45 a.m., Middle School closing at 11:30 a.m., Elementary Schools closing at 12:15 p.m.
Corinth School District - Closing at 1:15 p.m.
Desoto County Schools - Early Dismissal
Fayette County Ppublic Schools - FWCHS, JILC, EJHS closing at 11:30 a.m., BCES, LMES, OES, SWES, WJHS closing at 12:30 p.m.
Germantown Municipal School District - Houston H.S. & M.S. closing at 11:30 a.m., Riverdale School, Dogwood Elementary, Farmington Elementary, Forest Hill Elementary, GOAL closing at 12:15 p.m.
Hardin County Schools - Closing at 1:00 p.m.
Haywood County Schools - Closing at 12:30 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran School - Closing at 12:30 p.m.
Jackson State Community College - Closing at 1:00 p.m.
Lafayette County School District - Closing at 12:00 p.m.
Lakeland School System - Preparatory School closing at 11:30 a.m., Elementary School closing at 12:15 p.m.
Lauderdale County Schools - Closing at 12:30 p.m.
Lausanne Collegiate School - Lower school closing at 12:15 p.m., Middle school closing at 12:45 p.m., Upper school closing at 1:05 p.m.
Marshall County Schools - Closing at 12:15 p.m.
Memphis Shelby County Schools - 7:15 a.m. Schools closing at 11:00 a.m., 8:15 a.m. Schools closing at 11:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m. Schools closing at 12:30 p.m.
Millington Municipal Schools - High School closing at 10:30 a.m., Intermediate & Primary Schools closing at 11:30 a.m. - Lunch will not be served.
North Panola County Schools- Closing at 12:00 p.m.
Northpoint Christian Schools- Closing at 11:30 (Trojan Care, after school activities and all practices are cancelled)
Northwest Mississippi Community College- Closing at 12:00 p.m.
NW Mississippi Community College- Closing at 12:00 p.m.
Ole Miss - Closing at 12:00 p.m.
Oxford School District - Elementary closing at 12:20 p.m. | Secondary closing at 1:15 p.m.
Senatobia Municipal School District- Early Dismissal
South Panola School District- Closing at 12:00 p.m.
Tate Co. Schools- Early Dismissal
Tunica Academy - Closing at 11:30 a.m.
Tunica Co. Schools- Closing at 1:00 p.m.
Tipton County Schools- Closing at 1:00 p.m.
West Memphis School District - Closing at 12:00 p.m.
What you should do during a tornado warning:
- If you're in a house, go to the basement if there is one. Otherwise, get to the smallest room in the center of the home like a closet or bathroom.
- Stay away from all windows.
- Cover your head if possible by wearing a helmet or putting a mattress on top of you.
- If you're in an apartment building, get to the lowest floor possible or seek shelter in interior stairwells. The next safest place again is away from windows in an interior room like a closet, bathroom or hallway.