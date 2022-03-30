Early dismissal for several schools in the Mid-South

Memphis and areas in the Mid-South are expected to get showers and thunderstorms, with high chance of tornados Wednesday, March 30.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several schools in the Mid-South will participate in early dismissal Wednesday, March 30, because of expected severe weather, thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

The following schools are scheduled to dismiss early:

Alcorn School District- Closing at 12:30 p.m.

Arlington Community Schools - High School closing at 10:30 a.m., Elementary Schools closing at 11:30 a.m., Middle School closing at 12:15 p.m.

Bartlett Schools - 7:00 a.m. schools closing at 10:30 a.m., 8:00 a.m. schools closing at 11:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m. schools closing at 12:15 p.m.

Beacon College Prep- Closing at 12:00 p.m.

Clarksdale Municpal Schools District - Elementary Schools closing at 11:00 a.m., Secondary Schools closing at 12:00 p.m.

Collierville Schools - High School closing at 10:45 a.m., Middle School closing at 11:30 a.m., Elementary Schools closing at 12:15 p.m.

Corinth School District - Closing at 1:15 p.m.

Desoto County Schools - Early Dismissal

Fayette County Ppublic Schools - FWCHS, JILC, EJHS closing at 11:30 a.m., BCES, LMES, OES, SWES, WJHS closing at 12:30 p.m.

Germantown Municipal School District - Houston H.S. & M.S. closing at 11:30 a.m., Riverdale School, Dogwood Elementary, Farmington Elementary, Forest Hill Elementary, GOAL closing at 12:15 p.m.

Hardin County Schools - Closing at 1:00 p.m.

Haywood County Schools - Closing at 12:30 p.m.

Immanuel Lutheran School - Closing at 12:30 p.m.

Jackson State Community College - Closing at 1:00 p.m.

Lafayette County School District - Closing at 12:00 p.m.

Lakeland School System - Preparatory School closing at 11:30 a.m., Elementary School closing at 12:15 p.m.

Lauderdale County Schools - Closing at 12:30 p.m.

Lausanne Collegiate School - Lower school closing at 12:15 p.m., Middle school closing at 12:45 p.m., Upper school closing at 1:05 p.m.

Marshall County Schools - Closing at 12:15 p.m.

Memphis Shelby County Schools - 7:15 a.m. Schools closing at 11:00 a.m., 8:15 a.m. Schools closing at 11:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m. Schools closing at 12:30 p.m.

Millington Municipal Schools - High School closing at 10:30 a.m., Intermediate & Primary Schools closing at 11:30 a.m. - Lunch will not be served.

North Panola County Schools- Closing at 12:00 p.m.

Northpoint Christian Schools- Closing at 11:30 (Trojan Care, after school activities and all practices are cancelled)

Northwest Mississippi Community College- Closing at 12:00 p.m.

Ole Miss - Closing at 12:00 p.m.

Oxford School District - Elementary closing at 12:20 p.m. | Secondary closing at 1:15 p.m.

Senatobia Municipal School District- Early Dismissal

South Panola School District- Closing at 12:00 p.m.

Tate Co. Schools- Early Dismissal

Tunica Academy - Closing at 11:30 a.m.

Tunica Co. Schools- Closing at 1:00 p.m.

Tipton County Schools- Closing at 1:00 p.m.

West Memphis School District - Closing at 12:00 p.m.

