Expungement clinics, job fair set for next week in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office announced an expungement clinic and job fair will be held next week in Frayser.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Pursuit of God Church at 3759 N. Watkins.
The fair will include representatives from the DA’s office, the Tennessee Department of Safety, and Maximus Child Support. Information will also be available from the Criminal Court Clerk’s office, General Sessions Court Clerk’s office, and Drive While You Pay.
To learn more about expungement and determine eligibility, go to www.scdag.com/expungement.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Office of Reentry (OOR) is also celebrating National Second Chance Month with a Second Chance Resource Fair.
It all happens Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Shelby County Office of Reentry at 1362 Mississippi Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
There will be expungement clinic held by Access to Justice, applications for state identification, driver's license duplicate and renewals processed by the Tennessee Department of Safety, Medicare education and enrollment by Aetna, and a mobile American Jobs Center will provide on-site registration for the Jobs4TN program.