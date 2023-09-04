'Near those that died' | 79th 'Easter Sunrise Service' held at Memorial Park Cemetery

Creating a healing experience while honoring lives lost is the focus on an annual service hosted by Memorial Park Cemetery every year.

On this resurrection Sunday, Memorial park cemetery hosted its 79th annual "Easter Sunrise Service."

Open to everyone, the special service provides a space for attendees to celebrate this holiday with people they've lost. Services like the one today also allow the cemetery to create healing experiences while honoring the lives of the dead.

Service director Phillip Hamilton said this annual service is beautiful in the way it helps connect people and their loved ones.

"It's a special service and a lot of the same people come every year," Hamilton said. "People pass away, and people want to come and be near those that died and share this holiday with them, so that's their way of doing it. It's beautiful."