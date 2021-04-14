Civil rights advocate who served as pastor of Memphis church for over 50 years dies

Rev. Dr. Johnny C. Bachus was the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church for 53 years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis civil rights leader who served as pastor of Memphis church for over 50 years has died.

Rev. Dr. Johnny C. Bachus, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church for 53 years, passed away Tuesday morning. He marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the 1968 sanitation workers strike in Memphis. Bachus was a member of the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association, a former moderator of the Memphis District Association for 15 years, and served on the National Board.

He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Mrs. John Ella Bachus, and five children, Johnnie Ruth Griggs, Patrick Bachus, Anita Mims, Rodney Bachus, Sr., and Timothy Bachus.