COGIC unveils statue of church founder as 114th Holy Convocation begins in Memphis

The bronze statue of Bishop Charles Harrison Mason is located in front of historic Mason Temple.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Church of God in Christ began its Holy Convocation Tuesday in Memphis for its 114th year, church leaders unveiled a new statue of founder Bishop Charles Harrison Mason.

The bronze statue is located in front of historic Mason Temple at 930 Mason Street.

Presiding COGIC Bishop J. Drew Sheard joined other leaders for the statue’s unveiling Tuesday morning.

The conference runs through Nov. 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.” Thousands have come from across the U.S. and other countries to celebrate.

In 2018, COGIC leaders announced the convention would return in 2021, after members voted to move it back to the bluff city. However, the COVID pandemic lead to the 2021 convocation being held virtually, so 2022 will be the first in-person convocation back in Memphis.