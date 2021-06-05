Desoto County residents take part in National Day of Prayer

"Whenever you join together in prayer, that's a unifier. It's really, really, important,” said Lee Caldwell, District Four Supervisor for Desoto County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday was National Day of Prayer across the nation. The holiday invites people of all faiths to pray for our nation.

Residents in Desoto County and the city of Hernando joined together to commemorate the day.

This year's theme is "Lord pour out your love, life, and liberty.”

The community prayed for 7 centers of influence in our nation, including families, church, the government, and the media.

"Whenever you join together in prayer, that's a unifier. It's really, really, important. Especially for everyone, but elected officials or people in the workplace, people in the community to join together, join together in prayer. If we would pray through our situations, we would be able to have lots of reconciliation,” said Lee Caldwell, District Four Supervisor for Desoto County.