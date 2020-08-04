Easter Sunday services to air on Local 24 & CW30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 and CW30 want to wish everyone a Happy Easter. As we all deal with the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, we are working to help those who wish to worship on the holiday, by providing live broadcasts from some local church services.
You can watch the broadcasts live on localmemphis.com or tune in to Local 24 and CW30 at the times below.
The following services will air Sunday, April 12, 2020 on Local 24:
- 10:00 a.m. – Bellevue Baptist
- 11:00 a.m. – Hope Church
- 1:00 p.m. – Life Church
The following service will air Sunday, April 12, 2020 on CW30:
- 11:00 a.m. – Life Church
We hope you have a wonderful Easter Sunday.