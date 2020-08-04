x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

faith

Easter Sunday services to air on Local 24 & CW30

The broadcasts will air Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 and CW30 want to wish everyone a Happy Easter. As we all deal with the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, we are working to help those who wish to worship on the holiday, by providing live broadcasts from some local church services.

You can watch the broadcasts live on localmemphis.com or tune in to Local 24 and CW30 at the times below.

The following services will air Sunday, April 12, 2020 on Local 24:

  • 10:00 a.m. – Bellevue Baptist
  • 11:00 a.m. – Hope Church
  • 1:00 p.m. – Life Church

The following service will air Sunday, April 12, 2020 on CW30:

  • 11:00 a.m. – Life Church

We hope you have a wonderful Easter Sunday.

RELATED: Mid-South health & community leaders urge faithful to stay home during religious holidays

RELATED: Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny deemed 'essential workers' by New Zealand's Prime Minister

RELATED: When you can't visit the Easter Bunny, the Easter Bunny comes to you

RELATED: Palm Sunday worshippers find new ways to worship together by maintaining social distance