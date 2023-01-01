x
Final day of Kwanzaa celebrated in Memphis by Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church

The church hosted three events in total, all sponsored by Mid South Kwanzaa Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday marked the final day of Kwanzaa, and Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church made sure to both end the celebration and start the new year on a high note.

Each day during Kwanzaa has a unique and special meaning. 

Osupa Moon is the President of Mid South Kwanzaa Inc. He explained that the final day of Kwanzaa honors "Imani."

"That's 'faith," Moon said. "We have faith that our people will carry on with the other six principles that we had before this one and carry us into a new year, which will be a really new year — a better year."

