Faith

First Baptist Church - Broad celebrates with a church family reunion

This is the first gathering the church has had in more than a year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Janice Bridges
It's a Family Reunion at Broad Baptist today, their first time getting together in person since the start of the pandemic! Credit: Janice Bridges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The congregation at First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue held a reunion Saturday for the church family.

All across the Broad campus, there were games, water slides, food trucks, and even a dance competition.

Leaders also encouraged members to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

"There's so many people who've longed to see one another. The bible tells us forsake not the assembly of yourself, so we found a safe way to assemble so we could be together again,” said Senior Pastor Rev. Keith Norman.

Leaders said they are working on a plan to get church services back in person.

Credit: Janice Bridges
Credit: Janice Bridges
