MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hope Church is getting back to work on a project that was delayed because of the pandemic.

Go and Do is a church-wide service weekend. It aims to serve Memphis by going out into the community and helping others.

There will be 25 different projects with more than 500 volunteers.

Hope will also partner with several organizations to repair or restore their buildings for the school year.