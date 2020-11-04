"God is the church" / Celebrating Easter weekend amid the COVID-19 outbreak

There are several things you can do, without going in-person to services, to celebrate Easter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 has put a damper on Easter church services and egg hunting plans. But Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin spoke to a local, licensed psychotherapist who says you shouldn’t let that get you down. There are still several things you can do.

For followers of Christianity, Easter celebrates the triumph of faith in the face of certain death. A Mid-South pastor and licensed psychotherapist says not being able to sit in a church pew should not stop you from celebrating.

“The best advise that I can give to church-goers who are having difficulty with Easter Sunday simply because they can’t go inside the place where we worship is — what we have to remember is that the place where we serve is just a building. God is the church,” said Licensed Psychotherapist and Bishop Bobby Hamilton.

Bishop Bobby Hamilton says you can still fellowship with the creator at home.

“We should do what David did. David said, ‘I go now to my secret place.’ Find a place on the inside of your home or wherever you may be and just commune with God,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton says keep in mind there are several churches live streaming services you can watch. He also says try these activities to keep some sort of Easter normalcy this year.

Still boil and decorate your Easter eggs for the little ones.

Have an indoor Easter egg hunt.

Do Easter-themed arts and crafts to keep the children busy.

Read books about Easter.

Watch Easter-themed movies.

Plus, he says those of the Christian faith have a reminder around Easter - that even in the darkest of times, there is hope for a resurrection.

“The most important thing to remember about Easter is that Jesus died and rose to defeat sin, and He will defeat the COVID virus,” said Hamilton.