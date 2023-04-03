Local mosques hold open house for 'Muslims in Memphis Month'

The next "Muslims in Memphis" celebration event will be Saturday, March 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Germantown Library.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty years ago, former mayor Willie Herenton declared that March in the Bluff City will be known as "Muslims in Memphis Month."

Saturday was just a start of the month-long celebration. Mosques in Memphis started off their open house celebration with educational presentations, food and tours.

Although its been 2 decades since the month was officially declared, this is the 6th time some mosques in the city have had open houses, inviting all to come enjoy and form community.

Mbarek Amziane, a teacher at Craigmont High School, said he feels blessed now that COVID isn't keeping everyone away from such a celebration.

"We are so glad now that we can see our neighbors come in and visit us from different parts of the city," Amziane said.

Amziane said he is also glad that Muslims have a place in the city of Memphis.

"We feel that we are an integral part of this city, especially [knowing] that there is a month in the year that the Muslims are being celebrated," he said.

