Mid-South churches spread #MemphisLove by giving back and taking action

From feeding the need, to helping local healthcare workers, these churches are giving back during these tough times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several churches are now streaming their Sunday services and Wednesday bible study online or on social media. But besides getting the good news to their congregations, Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin wanted to know how they were spreading Memphis Love.

We all know the local church exists for evangelism, drawing people to the Christian faith. But now that local church services in a building are on hold temporarily due to COVID-19, we wanted to see how churches around the city are helping their members and Memphis neighbors.

At Hope Church, they’re helping healthcare professionals.

“City officials have asked the Memphis Community for protective masks to help our healthcare facilities in this area, and so our quilting ministry got together and they have been sewing masks they are going to deliver at the end of the week,” said Hope Church Executive Pastor Brian Albrecht.

Over at Greater Community Temple, they’re thinking about children.

“We even have online services for our young people to find something to do while their online, away from school,” said Greater Community Temple Senior Pastor Bishop Brandon B. Porter.

At Abyssinian M.B. Church, they’re advocating for social justice like a rent and mortgage freeze, plus, “We advocate that those in the community that suffer so much from medical to economic disparities get resources that they need. So this is beyond food,” said Abyssinian MB Church Senior Pastor Earle Fisher.

Speaking of food, here’s what Christ Church Memphis is doing.

“We created a new way to work with Christ Community Health Services where we are going to be delivering lunches to them over the next weeks. This supports our local restaurants in the city while also supporting those healthcare workers serving on the front line,” said Christ Church Memphis Director of Local Missions Grant Caldwell.

Above all else, they say they are showing Memphis love by, “We are praying for each and everyone one of you,” said Porter.

