Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declares Sunday a voluntary "Day of Prayer"

"Today, I am signing a proclamation to declare a Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting on Sunday, December 20th," Governor Reeves said.

JACKSON, Miss — Today, Governor Reeves was joined by pastors from across the state to declare Sunday, December 20th, as a voluntary day of prayer, humility and fasting.

"Today, I am signing a proclamation to declare a Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting on Sunday, December 20th," Governor Reeves said. "As we’ve done throughout the history of this country, we will go to the Lord and ask for his protective hand over us as we enter 2021."

While there have been many challenges throughout this year, from flooding, tornados, and especially COVID-19, it is important for Mississippians to trust in God.

"As we close out this year, I felt the need to go to God in prayer for our state, together. There is power in prayer. It is what God commands us to do," Governor Reeves stated.

You can view the signing on Facebook live here.