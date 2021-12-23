Monsignor Thomas Kirk who served at many Memphis-area churches, dies after battle with cancer

The Catholic Diocese of Memphis said Monsignor Kirk died in Knoxville Wednesday morning surrounded by family.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A senior member of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis passed away early Wednesday morning from cancer.

The Diocese said Monsignor Thomas Kirk had been living with his family in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the time of his death.

Rev. Monsignor Kirk was ordained in 1969, and served at several churches in the Memphis area, including at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Blessed Sacrament Rectory. He also served in Jackson, Tennessee, at St. Mary’s, which said he spearheaded the building of the Divine Will and Mercy Perpetual Adoration Chapel. Be fore that, he served in Savannah, Tennessee, as well.

St. Mary’s in Jackson posted a funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Memphis and a memorial Mass will be held in Jackson soon after the funeral. The days and times are to be announced.

The Diocese said Msgr. Kirk continues to be honored by the members of the church, along with all of those who knew him. They ask people pray for peace and strength for anyone suffering with this loss.