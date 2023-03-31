Pastor urges support for people of Ukraine as war with Russia continues

Reverend Doctor Robert Gamble is the head of This Child Here, a ministry in the Presbyterian Church. He spoke Thursday in Collierville.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pastor and a founder of an organization is hoping folks in Collierville will join the fight to help people in Ukraine.

Reverend Doctor Robert Gamble is the head of This Child Here, a ministry in the Presbyterian Church. His organization helps refugees and displaced families in Ukraine.

Thursday, as the war continues between Ukraine and Russia, Dr. Gamble spoke with members of Collierville Presbyterian Church on why it’s important for them to help out the country.

“Our goal is to help and build relationships with each other and support each other and feel like they're in a safe environment - and that this facility that they come to, our facilities that they come to are like home,” said Rev. Dr. Robert Gamble, Executive Director of This Child Here.