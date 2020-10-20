Shelby County to help small churches to set up virtual services

Shelby County has set aside $150,000 in CARES funding to support the technical assistance and set up at these small, faith-based organizations.

Today, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County Commission Chairman Eddie Jones and County Commissioner Reginald Milton announce the launch of the “Our Faithful Comeback”, a fund to help small, faith-based organizations with 100 or fewer active members set up a virtual option for congregation services. Again, churches, synagogues, and other small, faith-based organizations in Shelby County are eligible to receive technical assistance paid for by Shelby County to set up a virtual live-stream option for services.

Shelby County has set aside $150,000 in CARES funding to support the technical assistance and set up at these small, faith-based organizations. Qualified applicants may apply at covid19.shelbycountytn.gov and click the “Our Faithful Comeback Grant” link. At the link, organizations will have the option to choose between technical assistance, equipment, and installation for live-streaming of services OR $1,500 for reimbursement grant for personal protective equipment (PPE) purchases that were made necessary because of COVID-19. Organizations can apply while funds last.

Shelby County Commission Chairman Eddie Jones: “Some residents in Shelby County rely on places of worship for their most critical needs, including food ministries, clothing ministries, and so much more. When places of worship cannot offer virtual services, there is a risk of not having a way to communicate with their members or community. Our Faithful Comeback ensures smaller faith-based organizations stay connected and safe to remain operational during this time.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “Faith-based organizations are where we go to nourish our faith. In addition, our community depends on our churches, synagogues, and mosques to serve some of our most vulnerable populations. Several small faith-based organizations in Shelby County closed their doors to slow the spread of COVID and, as a result, they have struggled to stay connected to their members. We hope this program puts these organizations in a position to re-connect with their members safely.”