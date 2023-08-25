How pastors are working to connect with inmates to help them make life changes

A week-long R3 Conference featured two dozen pastors, spiritual leaders, and speakers at Shelby County Corrections to give spiritual support to inmates.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — “Revive. Reconnect. Rehabilitate.” That was the message this week at a spiritual revival for prisoners and their families.

The week-long R3 Conference featured two dozen pastors, spiritual leaders, and speakers who headed to Shelby County Corrections to give spiritual support to people incarcerated.

One pastor told ABC24 he is able to connect with prisoners because he was able to turn his life around after being in jail for nearly three years.

"This was the time that made me sit down and really reflect over my life,” said Melvin Kneeland, pastor at Lord's Tabernacle Holiness Church. “In my mind I didn't longer want to hurt anybody. I wanted to be a blessing to the community.”

Pastors also performed around 40 baptisms.

Prison officials said this is the first step to opening back up after the pandemic, and they hope community leaders will come back to show the prisoners support.

“We are fortunate to have an abundance of community volunteers dedicated to spreading the word of God in a loving way that captures the hearts of our offenders and their families through love and grace,” said Anthony Alexander, Shelby County Division of Corrections Director. “We are hopeful that the R3 Conference is the beginning stage of creating positive change for communities from the inside out. True transformation begins on the inside.”

“You can’t revive what hasn’t been ‘vived’ in the first place,” said Dr. Kenneth Whalum, Jr., Pastor of New Olivet Worship Center. “I am delighted to have the invitation and opportunity to share with men and women whose bodies are incarcerated, but whose spirits are free and open to the truth of God’s Word as it relates to the one thing God craves, true worship.”

“Shelby County is a community of faith,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “Spiritual support from pastors, volunteers, and family members will help currently incarcerated residents improve their well-being and ease their return to our community.”