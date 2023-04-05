How St. Louis pastors are working to help the crime problem in Memphis

It's called Grill to Glory, and churches are encouraged to set up a barbeque grill for a few hours every Saturday morning to host cookouts for their communities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of St. Louis pastors want to bring a violence intervention program to Memphis.

In Saint Louis, pastors started at one church and said it spread like wildfire to others.

Organizers said churches are a key element in the effort to make people feel safe and connected. They said in St. Louis, neighborhoods are reporting a reduction in crime and violence after the efforts.

"Man, the church is back, the churches are outside every Saturday. Gangbangers pulling over for prayer. Drug addicts coming to the church for prayer. Then we are able to connect them with drug treatment centers and we're now doing health screenings at the neighborhood church,” said James Clark with the Urban League of Metro St. Louis.

The group said the St. Louis movement grew from 22 churches to more than 240 churches in 2022. They said Kansas City joined in 2022 with 45 churches, and that number is expected to eclipse 100 this season.