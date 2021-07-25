St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome families back to sanctuary

“It’s not the same being home and watching on a computer.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral is tucked right in between downtown Memphis and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Sunday, the Memphis fixture welcomed families back to the sanctuary. The historic building held a ribbon cutting and welcome luncheon for new curate Sarah Cowan. Church members told us they love having everyone back.

“It’s not the same being home and watching on a computer. It’s great to worship with people when you say ‘hallelujah’ people around you join in, and it's pretty joyous and great,” said Susan Nelson Member with St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral.