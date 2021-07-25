St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome families back to sanctuary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral is tucked right in between downtown Memphis and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Sunday, the Memphis fixture welcomed families back to the sanctuary. The historic building held a ribbon cutting and welcome luncheon for new curate Sarah Cowan. Church members told us they love having everyone back.
“It’s not the same being home and watching on a computer. It’s great to worship with people when you say ‘hallelujah’ people around you join in, and it's pretty joyous and great,” said Susan Nelson Member with St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral.
St. Mary's has been open since 1885. Cathedral leaders told Local 24 News they are overjoyed to share their history as even more people get vaccinated.